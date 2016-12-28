April 27, 2020

  • 57°

Top Stories

Pastor: ‘We roll up our sleeves and get dirty’

Ricky Breazeale preaches livestream these days from the porch of his rural Wesson home. He and his wife ... Read more | Add your comment

Senior spotlight: Enterprise Yellow Jackets baseball seniors were playoff fixtures

Seeing the Enterprise Yellow Jackets and coach Cass Brister make a playoff run each year in the 2A ... Read more | Add your comment

Senior spotlight: Trio of Lady Bears seniors were leaders for West Lincoln’s young softball team

First year West Lincoln softball coach Anita Thornton had a young team in 2020. Thornton took over after ... Read more | Add your comment

Curb desire for a pet with curbside adoption

Brookhaven Animal Rescue League now offers curbside adoptions. Dogs and cats alike can still be adopted during the ... Read more | Add your comment

News

Pastor: ‘We roll up our sleeves and get dirty’

Ricky Breazeale preaches livestream these days from the porch of his rural Wesson home. He and his wife Jessica teach a nightly Bible study on ... Read more | Add your comment

by Daily Leader Staff.

News

Curb desire for a pet with curbside adoption

Brookhaven Animal Rescue League now offers curbside adoptions. Dogs and cats alike can still be adopted during the COVID-19 outbreak. BARL is offering curbside adoptions ... Read more | Add your comment

by Daily Leader Staff.

News

Deal with social distancing stress, don’t ignore it

Dr. David Buys, Mississippi State University Extension Service health specialist, says the domino effect of multiple changes caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic may result ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Friday, April 24, 2020 3:51 pm

News

Reeves: ‘Not a return to normal’

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that the shelter-in-place order for Mississippi will be allowed to expire Monday morning, as it was announced one week ago. ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Friday, April 24, 2020 3:38 pm

News

Brookhaven woman clowns around to deliver smiles

Brookhaven resident Sharon Cupit visited multiple sites around the city Wednesday in an effort to bring a smile to as many faces as possible. With ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Friday, April 24, 2020 2:06 pm

News

Burglaries, car thefts reported in Brookhaven

A string of car burglaries and a couple of stolen vehicles were reported in the early hours of Friday morning in the area of South ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Friday, April 24, 2020 2:02 pm

News

Brookhaven boy receives gift of kindness for birthday

A local boy received the gift of kindness on his birthday this year. Envelopes of every color and size overflowed Deana Pendley’s mailbox Easter weekend. ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Friday, April 24, 2020 1:35 pm

Editorials

Why Congress needs to support local news sources in this crisis

During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ... Read more

by Special Report, Friday, April 24, 2020 1:34 pm

News

Driver’s licenses, other permits receive renewal extension

Good news for those who have been concerned about renewing licenses during the COVID-19 crisis. Anyone whose driver’s license, learner’s permit, intermediate license, firearm permit, ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:00 pm

News

Mississippi to receive $6.5 million from CDC to boost efforts against COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R), of Brookhaven, announced Thursday that Mississippi will receive more than $6.5 million to build its COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and ... Read more

by Special Report, Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:39 pm

Galleries

Lincoln County suffers moderate storm damage

Storms that rolled through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning left trees and power lines down, and caused tree damage to five or six ... Read more

by Brett Campbell, Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:55 am

News

Storm shelter to open in FEMA Building tonight

Due to the expected threat of severe weather striking the immediate area tonight, Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Clifford Galey has announced that a temporary ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:53 pm

State/National News

While pets aren’t transferring COVID-19 to humans, 2 cats in NY have tested positive

(AP) — Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the ... Read more

by The Associated Press, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:05 pm

State/National News

Body found inside wrecked car identified as missing father

(AP) — The body of a man found in a wrecked car submerged in a Mississippi creek was identified as a father of two, with ... Read more

by The Associated Press, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:39 am

State/National News

Car crash kills 2 kids, 16-year-old driver hospitalized

HAZLEHURST (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi said two children were killed and a teen driver was injured when their car left the road and struck ... Read more

by The Associated Press, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:36 am

State/National News

MEMA releases updated damage reports for April 12, 19

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to respond to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12 and one week later on April ... Read more

by Special Report, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:58 pm

News

With city, county schools closed, how is education continuing?

Area public school districts continue with education despite COVID-19 outbreak. With schools closed and students learning at home, the Brookhaven School District and the Lincoln ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:40 pm

News

Jobless rate down for Lincoln County; unemployment claims multiply by 12 for state

Due in large part to the closure of businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Mississippi’s unemployment insurance initial claims have multiplied from an ... Read more

by Brett Campbell, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:38 pm

News

Lincoln County woman dies in ATV wreck

A Lincoln County woman has died as the result of an ATV accident Monday. Deputy Coroner Ricky Alford said the woman, identified as Bethany Roberson, ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:34 pm

News

COVID-19 Update: 14 new cases, no new deaths in county

Since Thursday, there have been an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 reported in Lincoln County, bringing the total to 109. There have been no additional ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:33 pm

Galleries

Senior spotlight: Wesson softball senior class a cornerstone of program

If you’ve watched Wesson softball in the last six years, then you’ve seen a talented group of seniors grow up before your eyes. The Lady ... Read more

by Cliff Furr, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:59 pm

News

1970 Lincoln County murder conviction upheld

The Mississippi Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of a Lincoln County man who filed for post-conviction relief. Johnnie E. Wheeler filed for dismissal ... Read more

by Brett Campbell, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:57 pm

Opinion

State’s poor have escalating health care challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic has focused a new bright light on a set of old and familiar realities for Mississippi. First is Mississippi’s persistent, endemic poverty. ... Read more

by Special Report, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:55 pm

Opinion

Pandemic’s precautions complicate Mississippi’s Double Trouble

Last week I promised to share the second part in a column series about quarantines, but I didn’t know a record-breaking tornado was going to ... Read more

by Kim Henderson, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:54 pm

State/National News

Mississippi reaching ‘plateau’ in virus cases, governor says

(AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he believes the state is reaching a “plateau” in the increase of new coronavirus cases, and ... Read more

by The Associated Press, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:05 am

State/National News

Mississippi lottery revenue dips in March amid pandemic

(AP) — State revenue from the Mississippi Lottery decreased in March as people began facing restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation ... Read more

by The Associated Press, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:05 am

News

BPD asks for donations for storm-struck communities

Brookhaven Police Department Chief Kenneth Collins announced Monday afternoon that the department would be delivering supplies to the areas of Lawrence and Walthall counties struck ... Read more

by Daily Leader Staff, Monday, April 20, 2020 4:07 pm

Read more in...

  • Latest Local News

  • LATEST STATE/NATIONAL NEWS

  • Polls


  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Records

  • Latest Obits

  • Special Section